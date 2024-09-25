Chinese movie week opens in Iran

Xinhua) 09:47, September 25, 2024

TEHRAN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 4th Chinese Movie Week kicked off on Monday in the Iranian capital Tehran, attracting over 300 attendees, including officials, movie industry professionals, and media representatives from both countries.

Movies have played a crucial role in fostering bilateral relations. Collaboration in cinema between the two countries has become increasingly active, said Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu during his speech at the opening ceremony.

He expressed hope that the two countries would further deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, enhance communication, and continue to write a new chapter of traditional friendship.

Mohammad Khazaei, deputy minister of culture and Islamic guidance, noted that movie and art exchanges are essential to deepening cultural exchanges between the two countries and bringing people closer.

This week's events have strengthened the ties between the Iranian and Chinese film industries. Khazaei is optimistic about the increased presence of Iranian movies in the Chinese market.

This year's movie week lasts until Sept. 27 and will screen five Chinese movies, including "The Battle at Lake Changjin" and "Cloudy Mountain."

