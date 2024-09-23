Feature: Greater Bay Area film concert features Chinese culture, togetherness

MACAO, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- As lights dimmed and anticipation filled the air, the curtain was raised at the Greater Bay Area Film Concert 2024. On Sunday night, in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), the audience enjoyed a feast of music and a dazzling stage.

The annual event, coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival, conveys Chinese traditions as well as cutting-edge art design. Since its inception in 2021, the concert has become a cultural nexus in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, fostering deeper connections among the dynamic communities.

"We combined Western music, traditional Chinese music, classical music, martial arts, and lion dance to complete the opening act," said Zhao Wei, executive director of the show. It is a comprehensive artistic expression, embodying the spirit of harmony and collaboration as everyone worked together to create this performance, he added.

Swedish musician Emilia Rydberg brought her hit song "Big Big World," which resonated with lots of her fans in China. She told Xinhua that she was honored to perform in China and that the stage was "amazing."

Rydberg noted that she has a mixed background and has traveled extensively, so she enjoys cross-cultural cooperation. "It would be a dream come true to collaborate with Chinese artists," she said.

The concert was not only a party for musicians and filmmakers but also a reuniting opportunity for Olympic stars. China's gold medalists at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Fan Zhendong and Quan Hongchan, athlete representatives from Macao, and others, performed the song "I Love You China" and extended their best wishes for the upcoming 15th National Games, which will be jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao next year.

Performing "Right Here Waiting," U.S. artist Richard Marx said the pace of the show was fast and he was willing to come to Macao again in the future.

"This concert has showcased Macao's image as the 'City of Performing Arts' to audiences at home and abroad," said Macao resident Ieong Chi Mei. She added that the best memory for her was seeing the Olympic athletes share the stage with the artists.

The concert was hosted by the China Movie Channel Program Center, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Bauhinia Culture Group, and Phoenix Television, with support from the Galaxy Arena in Macao, and co-organized by Guangdong Radio and Television Station.

