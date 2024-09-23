Annual film, cultural exchange event kicks off in Moscow

Xinhua) 13:47, September 23, 2024

MOSCOW, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The annual launch of "UPanda Cinema" and the BRICS film and cultural exchange event kicked off here on Sunday with the participation of over 900 representatives from media organizations, film institutions, and youth groups of BRICS countries.

Organizers of the event said that cooperation in the film and television sector is an essential part of cultural exchanges and mutual learning, expressing hope that this event will allow people in BRICS countries to better understand China's development in the new era.

They affirmed their commitment to carrying forward the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, fostering cultural exchanges and cooperation, and painting a picture of shared friendship.

Andrey Denisov, first deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation, said that thanks to the joint efforts of the Russian and Chinese media, "UPanda Cinema" was successfully launched in Russia, with Chinese programs welcomed by Russian viewers and praised by Russian critics.

Galina Kulikova, first deputy chairperson of the Russia-China Friendship Association and recipient of China's Friendship Medal, said that the event will provide more Russian audiences with opportunities to learn about China.

The event will not only bring exciting television programs to Russian audiences but also convey the friendship and warmth of the Chinese people to them, she said, expressing hope that through this "BRICS Broadcasting Season," cultural exchanges and cooperation among BRICS countries will become closer and more cohesive.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)