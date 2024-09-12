Chinese Film Week opens in Canberra

Xinhua) 10:54, September 12, 2024

CANBERRA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Chinese Film Week opened in Canberra, capital city of Australia, on Wednesday.

Eight Chinese films, including "Successor," "Full River Red," "Endless Journey," and "Chang An," will be screened in seven Australian cities.

The Chinese Film Week, co-organized by the China Film Administration and the Chinese embassy in Australia, is supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the National Museum of Australia.

Organizers said the eight films to be screened during the event showcase the booming development of China's film industry.

It is believed that the film week will further promote the knowledge and understanding of Chinese culture among Australians, establish a channel of communication for Chinese and Australian film practitioners and companies, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, the organizers said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)