Chinese Film Week opens in Canberra
CANBERRA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Chinese Film Week opened in Canberra, capital city of Australia, on Wednesday.
Eight Chinese films, including "Successor," "Full River Red," "Endless Journey," and "Chang An," will be screened in seven Australian cities.
The Chinese Film Week, co-organized by the China Film Administration and the Chinese embassy in Australia, is supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the National Museum of Australia.
Organizers said the eight films to be screened during the event showcase the booming development of China's film industry.
It is believed that the film week will further promote the knowledge and understanding of Chinese culture among Australians, establish a channel of communication for Chinese and Australian film practitioners and companies, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, the organizers said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese film market embraces diversity with rich themes this summer
- Films celebrating cultural heritage win praise from Chinese audiences
- "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" and four other titles nominated for China's top film awards
- International youth film program starts in China's Fujian
- Zhang Yimou to direct film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem"
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.