2024 China Film Week kicks off in Myanmar

September 22, 2024

YANGON, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China Film Week commenced in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday, with more than 100 representatives from Myanmar's film, literature, education and media sectors as well as overseas Chinese communities attending the event.

Zheng Zhihong, minister counselor of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, said at the event that holding the China Film Week in Myanmar is an important initiative to implement the Global Civilization Initiative and promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Myanmar.

In recent years, China's film and television industry has flourished, and exchanges between China and Myanmar in this field have become closer. China is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Myanmar in relevant fields, he said.

U Zeyar, deputy director general of the media development department under Myanmar's Ministry of Information, said cultural exchanges between Myanmar and China have a long history, and that Myanmar audiences are enthusiastic about the China Film Week, which contributes to deepening the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two countries.

The five-day 2024 China Film Week is hosted by the Chinese embassy in Myanmar and co-organized by the China Cultural Center in Yangon. The event will screen Chinese films including "The Wandering Earth," "The Wandering Earth II," "Chang'an," "Song of the Phoenix," and "Paths of the Soul."

