China's Mid-Autumn box office sees modest growth

Xinhua) 10:53, September 18, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which lasted three days until Tuesday, reached 389 million yuan (54.89 million U.S. dollars), according to data released by the China Film Administration on Wednesday.

The figure marks a slight increase from the 367 million yuan recorded in 2023 and the 371 million yuan in 2022, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

In comparison, the Mid-Autumn box office hit a record high of over 800 million yuan in 2019.

This year, domestic films accounted for 85.35 percent of the total box office earnings during the holiday, the administration's data showed.

