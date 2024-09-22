Danish king hopes for ever-growing friendship with China

Xinhua) 11:14, September 22, 2024

Danish King Frederik X (C), Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng (L), and the ambassador's wife Tong Xin pose for a group photo in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 19, 2024. (Chinese Embassy in Denmark/Handout via Xinhua)

OSLO, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Danish King Frederik X on Thursday expressed hope for an ever-growing friendship between Denmark and China.

During a ceremony where newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Denmark, Wang Xuefeng, presented his credentials, King Frederik X fondly recalled his multiple visits to China, voicing his heartfelt wish for the steady growth of Denmark-China relations.

Wang, for his part, said that under the guidance of the two countries' leaders, remarkable progress have been made in China-Denmark relations over the past years. He affirmed his commitment to following through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and took the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Denmark as an opportunity to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.

Wang arrived in Denmark on July 1 and submitted a copy of his credentials to the Danish Foreign Ministry on July 2.

