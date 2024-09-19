China starts sustainable aviation fuel pilot

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday initiated a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) program in several airports to promote a green and low-carbon transition in the aviation sector.

Starting Thursday, 12 flights taking off from Beijing Daxing International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, and Ningbo Lishe International Airport will use the SAF, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The program involves China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China.

SAF is a liquid aviation fuel alternative to traditional jet fuel. Made from renewable materials, it can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent over the fuel's life cycle compared to conventional jet fuel.

Han Jun, deputy head of the CAAC, highlighted the program's significance, noting that approximately 99 percent of the carbon emissions from the civil aviation industry are linked to fuel consumption during flights.

The first phase will run from September to December 2024, followed by a second phase throughout 2025, during which the number of participants will gradually increase.

China's civil aviation sector has intensified efforts to reduce energy consumption and emissions in recent years.

The average age of the country's transport aircraft fleet is about nine years. Over 27 percent of vehicles at airports are powered by renewable energy, and the ratio could reach nearly 80 percent in some new airports. Additionally, domestic flights and airport terminals have largely stopped providing single-use, non-biodegradable plastic tableware.

