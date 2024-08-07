Xinjiang civil aviation passenger traffic sets new record in July

URUMQI, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw its civil aviation passenger traffic in July exceed 5 million for the first time, reaching over 5.27 million -- a 14.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The latest data released by the regional branch of the Civil Aviation Administration of China said that both monthly and daily passenger throughput set new historical records last month, with daily passenger traffic peaking above 180,000 passengers.

The administration reported rapid growth in Xinjiang's civil aviation sector, with passenger throughput growing 27.2 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively, year on year in the first and second quarters of this year.

From January to July, international airports across the region handled 306,000 passengers and 11,000 tonnes of cargo on international and regional flights, marking a 144.7 percent increase and a 399.8 percent rise, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

During the same period, Xinjiang's transportation airports managed 146,000 tonnes of cargo, representing a 45.7 percent increase from the previous year.

