Home>>
China to form trillion-yuan general aviation equipment market by 2030
(People's Daily Online) 16:28, April 03, 2024
By 2030, China aims to establish a new model for the development of the general aviation industry characterized by high-end, intelligent and green features.
This model will support and ensure the safe and efficient operation of various networks, including passenger transportation, drone delivery and low-altitude production operations, thus fueling low-altitude economic growth and forming a trillion-yuan-level market scale.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
Photos
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
- Formerly polluted Yundang Lake transforms into natural haven in Xiamen, SE China
Related Stories
- China to see more flights in summer-autumn aviation season
- China eyes buzzing low-altitude skies for new growth engine
- China, Singapore share prospects for aviation maintenance sector: practitioners
- China’s homegrown AG600M amphibious aircraft passes test in extreme coldness, proving reliability in harsh conditions
- Flight path adjusted for aviation safety
- 15th Airshow China to feature additional exhibition zone for unmanned equipment
- Airbus launches its first global aircraft recycling project in southwest China
- Airbus forecasts China to be world's largest aviation services market by 2042
- 2023 Aero Asia show kicks off in China's Zhuhai
- French company opens factory in China targeting aviation maintenance market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.