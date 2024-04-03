China to form trillion-yuan general aviation equipment market by 2030

People's Daily Online) 16:28, April 03, 2024

By 2030, China aims to establish a new model for the development of the general aviation industry characterized by high-end, intelligent and green features.

This model will support and ensure the safe and efficient operation of various networks, including passenger transportation, drone delivery and low-altitude production operations, thus fueling low-altitude economic growth and forming a trillion-yuan-level market scale.

