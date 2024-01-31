15th Airshow China to feature additional exhibition zone for unmanned equipment

Xinhua) 16:36, January 31, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will feature a "second exhibition zone" displaying unmanned equipment, such as unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ships.

The biennial air show will be held in November this year. The host city, Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province, plans to build a second exhibition zone for the Airshow China in Zhuhai's Lianzhou airport and a nearby water channel.

Zhuhai will press ahead with several other projects to support the air show, which includes expanding and renovating Zhuhai airport, and increasing the number of hotel rooms.

Since its inception in 1996, Airshow China has become an important window for showcasing advanced aviation and aerospace technologies and equipment from home and abroad. It has also become an international platform for promoting business cooperation in aviation and aerospace technologies and equipment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)