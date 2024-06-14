Saudi, Chinese firms conduct air taxi trial
Photo taken on June 12, 2024 shows an unmanned air taxi during a test trial in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Front End Limited Company/Handout via Xinhua)
RIYADH, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Saudi and Chinese companies have carried out a successful test trial of the first unmanned air taxi in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
The demonstration was carried out on Wednesday by the Front End Limited Company, a Saudi firm specializing in integrating advanced technology across various sectors, in partnership with EHang, a Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company.
The trial aims to enhance travel speed, efficiency, and sustainability during Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims.
Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia, said, "The trial marks a major advancement in integrating Advanced Air Mobility solutions into Saudi Arabia's aviation landscape."
