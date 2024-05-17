Chinese company completes project in Saudi futuristic city NEOM

RIYADH, May 16 (Xinhua) -- An adit tunnel project of Saudi Arabia's futuristic city NEOM, built by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), was completed and delivered on Wednesday, which signifies the end of the first project undertaken by a Chinese enterprise in NEOM.

The project commenced in October 2021 and consists of six adits totaling 9.48 km in length, deep in the desert of Saudi Arabia's Tabuk region.

During its construction process, the CRCC has made various technological innovations to overcome the challenges posed by complex geological conditions, said Tang Ming, deputy general manager and project director of the company's Middle East regional headquarters.

Barrymore Nicholls, manager of the project, said that "Chinese enterprises have demonstrated international competitiveness in the project," expressing his belief that Chinese enterprises would play a more important role in building NEOM.

Located at the southern tip of the Gulf of Aqaba and covering an area of 26,500 square km, NEOM represents Saudi Arabia's vision for building an avant-garde future city featuring "a new model for sustainable living, working and prospering."

The city is part of Saudi Vision 2030 initiated to foster a diversified economy. Currently, multiple Chinese enterprises are participating in the building of NEOM City.

