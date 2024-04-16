Chinese, Saudi FMs hold phone talks on Middle East's regional situation, bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:43, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, held phone talks on Monday regarding the regional situation in the Middle East as well as China-Saudi Arabia ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China appreciates Saudi Arabia's emphasis on resolving issues through diplomatic means, and that China is willing to work together with Saudi Arabia to avoid further escalation of confrontation in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is an important partner of China in the Middle East, said Wang, adding that China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Saudi Arabia, follow through on the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, continuously deepen political mutual trust, and promote bilateral relations to higher levels.

For his part, Faisal said that Saudi Arabia, deeply concerned about the current escalating situation in the Middle East, hopes that the situation will return to the normal track as soon as possible.

Noting that Saudi Arabia highly expects China to play an active and important role in this regard, Faisal said the Saudi side is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to promote an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, start the implementation of the two-state solution, and help achieve stability in the Middle East at an early date.

Saudi Arabia fully trusts China, and is willing to push for the sustainable development of bilateral cooperation, he added.

