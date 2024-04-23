Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia sign MOU of cooperation on dispute avoidance, resolution

HONG KONG, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Department of Justice (DoJ) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Ministry of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding of Cooperation (MOU) to strengthen their cooperation on issues relating to dispute avoidance and resolution.

The MOU provides a framework for the HKSAR and Saudi Arabia to strengthen collaboration, communication and cooperation on issues relating to dispute avoidance and resolution, and to facilitate the development of the related services.

The MOU will further promote Hong Kong's status as a major center for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region.

The DoJ is now taking forward the establishment of the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy which will provide a further platform for cooperation and exchanges between the HKSAR and Saudi Arabia under the MOU, said Paul Lam, secretary for justice of the HKSAR government.

