Interview: Saudi historical district expects to cooperate with more Chinese partners: official

This photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, at the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia's historical district Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is aiming to cooperate with more Chinese companies, an official has said.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Riyadh.

"We are now doing business with over 40 Chinese companies. In years ahead to 2030, I predict we are going to do business with almost 200 Chinese companies," he said.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority was established in 2017, with an aim of preserving and developing Diriyah, an ancient capital of the kingdom.

This file photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows the heritage site At-Turaif District in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Inzerillo noted that the relationship between China and Saudi Arabia has never been stronger economically and politically, and also in tourism, where good ties attract more and more visitors from China to the kingdom and vice versa.

China owns one of the deepest and richest cultures and heritages in the world, said the official, stressing the importance of cultural exchange between the two sides.

"We are introducing a lot of Chinese culture here to show in Saudi Arabia, while at the same time, we are exporting Saudi culture to show in China," Inzerillo introduced.

Nowadays, with a growing number of Chinese tourists visiting Saudi Arabia, he counted the reasons for visitors to come to Diriyah.

"Diriyah is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, including diverse natural scenery as well as stunning architecture, where there are seasonal events, folk performances, markets and restaurants with an authentic traditional style," he noted.

As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Diriyah Square is designed to become a hub of commerce, culture, and entertainment, with an emphasis on sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation, Inzerillo added, stressing his authority's willingness to do business with more Chinese partners.

