China's civil aviation sector posts record Q1 numbers

Xinhua) 09:40, April 17, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation market posted record quarterly numbers in the transport volume of both passengers and cargo, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Data released Tuesday by the government agency showed that in the first quarter of this year, passenger trips reached around 180 million, surging 37 percent year on year and 10 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Cargo transport during the same period hit 2.01 million tonnes, up 34.4 percent year on year and 19.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

In March, passenger trips totaled 54.73 million, up 25.7 percent year on year; cargo transport reached 708,000 tonnes, up 28.2 percent year on year, the data showed.

