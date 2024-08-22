China’s AS700 manned airship completes 1,000-kilometer flight, to facilitate the low-altitude economy

13:18, August 22, 2024 By Fan Wei and Ma Tong ( Global Times

An AS700 civil manned airship arrives in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2024. China's independently-developed AS700 civil manned airship on Wednesday completed its first trans-provincial ferry flight, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). (AVIC/Handout via Xinhua)

China's homegrown civil airship, the AS700 "Xiangyun", achieved a historical milestone on Wednesday by completing its first successful inter-provincial flight across 1,000 kilometers, signifying the longest and farthest journey ever undertaken by a home-made manned airship, said its developer, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

This landmark journey traversed Central China's Hubei and Hunan provinces, and reached Guilin city in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, marking the airship's maiden cross-provincial long-distance voyage, according to a statement from AVIC sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

The AS700 completed the flight in 12 hours and 44 minutes. The impressive performance showed the airship's potential for long-haul travel and extended endurance, paving the way for its future commercial use.

The first unit of the airship is scheduled for delivery this year, with all preparations for commercial operations expected to be in place by the yearend, said the development team, adding that potential applications include low-altitude logistics, aerial surveying, emergency rescue, and urban security.

The AS700 has a maximum takeoff weight of over 4,150 kg, a range of 700 kilometers, and can carry up to 10 passengers. It is designed to be low-carbon and cost-effective, according to the statement.

"The breakthrough in AS700's lightweight, cost-effective design has reduced the airship's weight while cutting production cost by 30 percent, significantly boosting its market competitiveness," the development team told the Global Times on Wednesday.

AVIC also revealed that the team is working to expedite the commercial operation of airships through pilot and maintenance personnel training, as well as establishing operational regulations to ensure the airship's successful delivery.

This flight followed the airship's earlier maiden flight between two airports within Hubei province on March 30, highlighting China's growing capability in airship technology amid the country's ongoing pursuit to develop the low-altitude economy.

The research team tested the airship's comprehensive performance during Wednesday's flight, such as endurance and long-haul flight capability. They are also planning to assess the airship's passenger comfort, which will be crucial in shaping its future commercial operations.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China granted an airship-type certificate to the AS700 in late 2023.

As China continues to innovate in the low-altitude economy, the AS700, with its green, low-carbon technology and versatile usage, is set to become a pivotal player in the evolving landscape of air transportation and tourism, industry insiders said.

"Future applications could range from scenic tours and family visits to unique 'cloud weddings,' bringing new dimensions to aerial experiences," the developer said.

In 2023, the low-altitude economy was recognized as a strategic emerging industry at China's annual central economic work conference and featured as a new growth driver in this year's central government work report.

