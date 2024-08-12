East China launches trial run of intercity low-altitude air route

Xinhua) 15:50, August 12, 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A low-altitude air route linking two locations in east China's Shanghai Municipality and its neighboring province of Jiangsu has been launched on a trial basis amid the country's ongoing efforts to boost its low-altitude economy.

On Saturday, a commercial passenger helicopter took off from a terminal in the city of Kunshan and landed at a flight base in Shanghai after about 30 minutes, marking the trial run of the air route.

According to the Shanghai municipal commission of economy and informatization, this mode of transportation will reduce travel time between the two locations by around 1.5 hours.

The trial operation was carried out by Shanghai New Sky Helicopter Co., Ltd., a Shanghai-based aviation company approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The route is set to officially open on Aug. 18, with tickets for the flight ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 yuan (about 224 to 252 U.S. dollars) per person per trip.

The route is estimated to attract 20,000 to 30,000 passengers annually and the operating economic benefits will exceed 10 million yuan.

The low-altitude economy covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities.

Low-altitude passenger transportation is an important part of the low-altitude economy. The Shanghai municipal commission of economy and informatization and other relevant departments have been promoting the development of low-altitude air routes in the Yangtze River Delta region and advancing Shanghai's low-altitude economy.

Shanghai will open more low-altitude air routes connecting the city to other locations in the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as expand low-altitude tourism routes within the municipality.

CAAC data shows that the scale of China's low-altitude economy exceeded 500 billion yuan in 2023 and is expected to reach 2 trillion yuan by 2030.

