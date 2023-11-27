China's air quality improves in October

Xinhua) 13:49, November 27, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Air quality in Chinese cities improved in October, data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment showed.

For 339 cities monitored by the ministry, the share of days with good air quality stood at 93.4 percent last month, up 1.6 percentage points year on year.

Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, topped the country in terms of good air quality in October. It was followed by Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province and Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

During the January-October period, the share of good air quality days in these 339 cities stood at 85.1 percent, edging down 1.2 percentage points from a year earlier, the data revealed.

