China's air quality improves in November

January 10, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Air quality in Chinese cities improved in November 2023, data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment showed.

For the 339 cities monitored by the ministry, the proportion of days with good air quality stood at 92.5 percent in this period, up 0.6 percentage points year on year and rising 7.1 percentage points from the same period of 2019, according to the ministry.

The average density of PM2.5, a key indicator of air pollution, decreased by 2.9 percent year on year to 33 micrograms per cubic meter, said the ministry.

Zhangjiakou, a city in north China's Hebei Province, was top in the country in terms of good air quality in November 2023. It was followed by Lhasa in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region and Fuzhou in the eastern province of Fujian.

