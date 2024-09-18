Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across world

Xinhua) 09:13, September 18, 2024

Belarusian Chinese culture lovers recite a poem on the theme of the moon at the Chinese Cultural Center in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

From beautiful lantern decorations to mooncake-making workshops and poetry and song performances, Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations are being held around the world, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to appreciate traditional Chinese culture.

The festival, celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share mooncakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season.

Sri Lankan students perform at the Mid-Autumn Poetry Gathering in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

Artists perform at the Mid-Autumn Poetry Gathering in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

Artists of an art delegation from central China's Hubei Province perform at an event celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Huaiqian)

Artists of an art delegation from central China's Hubei Province perform at an event celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Huaiqian)

A dancer performs at an art event in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Artists perform at an art event in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A folk artist makes lanterns to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Klang of Selangor state, Malaysia, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People guess lantern riddles during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Klang of Selangor state, Malaysia, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Children hold lanterns to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Klang of Selangor state, Malaysia, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

