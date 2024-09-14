Home>>
4 killed, 3 injured in fire possibly sparked by electric bike in NE China
(Xinhua) 17:01, September 14, 2024
SHENYANG, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and three others injured in a residential building fire that broke out on Friday night in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities announced on Saturday.
According to initial investigations, the blaze is believed to have been caused by an electric bicycle catching fire while being charged outside the building, which is likely to have ignited the building's insulation layer. Specific details of the accident are still under investigation.
