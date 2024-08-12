5 killed in accident at central China construction site

Xinhua) 16:36, August 12, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed in an accident at a construction site in central China's Henan Province at 8:51 p.m. Sunday, according to Changyuan city's emergency management bureau on Monday.

The accident occurred at the Changyuan section of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

