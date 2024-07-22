15 confirmed dead in northwest China bridge collapse

XI'AN, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers have found the bodies of 15 victims in a highway bridge collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday evening.

A total of 1,630 professional rescuers, 205 vehicles, 63 vessels and six sniffer dogs were sent to search for the missing, officials said.

More than 20 vehicles plunged into the Jinqian River after a 40-meter section of the No. 2 Bridge in Yanping Village came down at about 8:40 p.m. Friday, following a flash flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm.

