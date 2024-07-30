One Chinese tourist killed, five others injured in road accident in northern Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, July 29 (Xinhua) -- One Chinese tourist was killed, and five others injured Sunday when the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident in the Serengeti National Park in northern Tanzania, an official said.

Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Principal Conservation Officer Catherine Mbena told Xinhua via phone that the accident occurred when the Chinese tourists were heading for their hotel. Six Chinese passengers and one Tanzanian driver were in the vehicle. The Tanzanian driver was also injured.

The body of the deceased was preserved at the Nyerere district designated hospital, where the injured Chinese tourists received preliminary treatment.

Edgar Muganyizi, the medical officer in charge of the hospital, in Serengeti district, Mara region, said the injured tourists, four women and one man, were airlifted Monday to Nairobi for further treatment.

One of the injured tourists, a woman, was in critical condition, Muganyizi told Xinhua over the phone.

Mara regional police commander Salim Morcase said the accident occurred after the vehicle overturned because of speeding.

