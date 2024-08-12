6 dead, 10 injured after lightning-caused pavilion collapse in east China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:48, August 12, 2024

NANJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Six people had been confirmed dead and 10 others were injured as of 2 a.m. Monday after a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse on Sunday in the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, an official statement showed.

