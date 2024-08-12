Home>>
6 dead, 10 injured after lightning-caused pavilion collapse in east China's Jiangsu
(Xinhua) 09:48, August 12, 2024
NANJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Six people had been confirmed dead and 10 others were injured as of 2 a.m. Monday after a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse on Sunday in the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, an official statement showed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- One Chinese tourist killed, five others injured in road accident in northern Tanzania
- 5 killed, 14 injured in industrial park blast in China's Henan
- Feature: Alert driver saves dozens of lives in China bridge collapse
- 15 confirmed dead in northwest China bridge collapse
- 3 dead, 2 injured after car hit by falling rocks in southwest China
- Brave woman is honored posthumously
- 37 to be punished over colliery gas blast in east China
- Island's bridge reopens 4 months after accident
- Rain-triggered floods kill at least 11, wreak havoc in China
- No casualties reported after road collapse at subway construction site in SW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.