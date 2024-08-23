5 Chinese nationals dead in plane crash in Thailand

Xinhua) 08:40, August 23, 2024

Rescuers work at the site of a small plane crash in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, early on August 23, 2024. Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in the small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Thailand told Xinhua, citing Thai authorities. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

BANGKOK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in a small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Thailand told Xinhua, citing Thai authorities.

A search and rescue operation is underway after the charter flight carrying two pilots and seven passengers on board crashed into a mangrove forest at around 3:10 p.m. local time while traveling to the eastern coastal province of Trat, said Chachoengsao Governor Chonlatee Yangtrong.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the Cessna Caravan C208B aircraft flight TFT 209 operated by Thai Flying Service lost contact with air traffic control center and disappeared from radar after departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport in the capital Bangkok.

Rescuers work at the site of a small plane crash in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, early on August 23, 2024. Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in the small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Thailand told Xinhua, citing Thai authorities. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

An air route map is seen at the site of a small plane crash in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, early on August 23, 2024. Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in the small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Thailand told Xinhua, citing Thai authorities. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

Wreckage is seen at the site of a small plane crash in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, early on August 23, 2024. Five Chinese nationals were confirmed dead in the small plane crash in Thailand's eastern province of Chachoengsao on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Thailand told Xinhua, citing Thai authorities. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

