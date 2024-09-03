Home>>
School bus rams into crowd in east China, causing casualties
11:24, September 03, 2024
JINAN, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A school bus ran into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, resulting in approximately a dozen casualties, according to local authorities of Dongping County.
The accident occurred after 7 a.m. when the bus, customized for transporting students, collided with students standing at the roadside.
The cause of the accident is not yet known.
