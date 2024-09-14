Kenya expo showcases Chinese industrial products

Xinhua) 09:43, September 14, 2024

NAIROBI, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Victor Masinde, a middle-aged man building his retirement home in western Kenya, considers himself fortunate for attending the seventh edition of the Kenya International Industrial Expo in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Thursday.

The 40-year-old mechanic found the ideal roofing material he needed to complete his dream home. At the exhibition stand of Shandong Sino Metal, he discovered the corrugated metal sheets designed for both residential and commercial properties. "These metal sheets should provide reliable protection for my home, even in extreme weather," Masinde said as he examined the texture of the materials.

Li Licheng, sales manager at Shandong Sino Metal, said that their products are engineered to withstand Africa's harsh climatic conditions. "Our materials are coated with protective and reflective layers to ensure durability and long-term performance," Li added.

The three-day event, organized by Afripeak Expo Kenya in partnership with the Kenya Investment Authority and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured nearly 200 exhibitors from China and Africa showcasing the latest manufactured products.

This year's theme, "Driving Growth in Kenya's Manufacturing Sector through Technology," supports Kenya's industrialization goals and highlights Chinese manufacturers in building materials, auto parts, machinery and green energy sectors.

Gao Wei, managing director of Afripeak Expo Kenya, said that the exhibition has become a premier platform for showcasing Chinese industrial innovation and fostering partnerships.

"The expo is also aimed at facilitating technology transfer from China to Africa, connecting Chinese industries with Kenyan counterparts," Gao said.

