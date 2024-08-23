Trade fair showcasing Chinese goods opens in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A trade fair featuring Chinese products opened on Friday at the Misheel Expo International Exhibition Center in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia.

The event, co-organized by the Trade Development Bureau of China's Ministry of Commerce and the Bureau of Commerce of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, among others, aims to strengthen the alignment between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Mongolia's Prairie Road development strategy.

The fair seeks to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations, foster investment, and introduce new dimensions to cooperation.

The three-day trade fair features a diverse array of products from over 70 Chinese companies, including technology, automobiles, heavy machinery, auto parts, building materials, energy products, household appliances, food, and daily necessities.

