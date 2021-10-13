China's domestic products gain wider popularity among post-00s generation of consumers

October 13, 2021

More than 40 percent of China’s young people are willing to assume the role of "inheritors" of traditional culture, indicated a recent report, adding that nearly half of the post-00s generation tends to purchase domestic brands and products that often incorporate traditional Chinese culture and styles.

Exhibitors display ice cream products during Ice Cream China 2021 held in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Oct. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

The report, entitled Research Report on the Domestic Consumption of New Youth in 2021, was released by Aurora, a Chinese big data solutions platform that has shown that young people, represented by those from the post-90s and post-00s generation who were born and raised during the era when the country's economy and wealth took off, have a strong and genuine confidence in their national identity and traditional culture.

In recent years, innovative products launched by some time-honored brands, as well as new and emerging domestic branded products have become particularly popular among post-90s and post-00s consumers, statistics showed.

More than 70 percent of young people expressed their interest in domestic products. Among them, young consumers showed a great interest towards products featuring ancient Chinese culture, such as traditional Chinese clothing, classical instruments and traditional Chinese food.

Statistically, 54.6 percent of the post-90s generation of consumers expressed interest in domestic products that integrate ancient Chinese culture, whereas 73.3 percent of the post-00s generation expressed a preference for such commodities.

Meanwhile, young consumers showed a higher preference towards pet supplies, jewelries and household necessities sold by Chinese brands. In stark contrast, sales figures for domestic makeup and skin care products, domestic digital electronic goods and domestic automobiles seemed to be lackluster.

With regards to the reasons behind their purchasing behaviors, most young people did their shopping using keyword searches for Chinese brands. In addition, a larger proportion of those born in the 1990s splurged unintentionally when browsing on e-commerce platforms, while post-00s consumers are relatively more likely to make purchases based on the recommendation of celebrities.

One interesting point also worth noting is that those born in the 1990s and 2000s took more delight in purchasing and using domestic products than their post-1980s counterparts who had a larger attachment to Western culture and brands when they grew up.

