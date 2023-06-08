European trade fair for Chinese goods wraps up in Germany

June 08, 2023

ESSEN, Germany, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The largest trade fair for Chinese products in Germany ended here on Wednesday, after being attended by over 20,000 visitors from all over the world.

The first China HomeLife fair featured more than 20,000 products manufactured by more than 500 Chinese companies.

Binu Pillai, chief operating officer of Meorient International Exhibition which organized the fair, said it was a "great opportunity" for Chinese companies to sell their products in European markets, especially at a time when certain countries in Europe are beset by price hikes.

"This fair is for trade, investment, and new partnerships," Pillai said.

Quality products from China at affordable prices are a boon for not only European dealers, but also consumers who are struggling with a cost of living crisis.

Stephan Plassmann, managing director of the German e-commerce company Roeder Co., Ltd. told Xinhua that his cooperation with a Chinese supplier last year was successful because the top-quality products made in China carry competitive price tags.

The distance between the two countries will not prevent Roeder from continuing to benefit from such lucrative cooperation, Plassman said.

Meanwhile, Victorien Bouba, a young Cameroonian who lives in Germany, was impressed by the made-in-China high-quality auto parts used in a German car company he worked for. The fair then allowed him to meet the Chinese suppliers in person.

"Chinese products have excellent cost-performance (ratio), and I plan to buy 20 rechargeable energy storage devices for small and medium-sized enterprises in my hometown. After seeing so many Chinese companies products in this expo, I believe China could be the partner of my business."

Meanwhile, German trade manager Charleen Sturz came to the fair despite she had never traded with Chinese suppliers before. The quality of the hairdryer she bought on-site led her to consider working with a Chinese supplier in the future.

