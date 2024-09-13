EVA Expo at Automechanika fair boosts connections with Chinese EV makers

Xinhua) 13:28, September 13, 2024

People visit the booth of Geely at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the booth of AVATR at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People visit the booth of CATL at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People visit the booth of Hongqi at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People visit the booth of AVATR at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People visit the booth of BYD at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People visit the booth of Geely at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People take pictures at the booth of BYD at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People visit the booth of DFSK at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

People visit the booth of AVATR at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.

