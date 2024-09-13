EVA Expo at Automechanika fair boosts connections with Chinese EV makers
People visit the booth of Geely at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of Hongqi at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of Hongqi at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of AVATR at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of Geely at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of CATL at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of Hongqi at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of AVATR at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of Hongqi at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of BYD at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of CATL at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of Geely at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of BYD at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People take pictures at the booth of BYD at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of DFSK at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
People visit the booth of AVATR at the Automechanika in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. A leading trade fair for the aftermarket sector of the auto industry, Automechanika, kicked off on Tuesday, highlighting electrification and sustainability.
An Electric Vehicle Expo (EVA Expo), hosted by the Automotive Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Auto), is offering trade visitors an opportunity to connect with Chinese auto manufacturers and explore potential partnership opportunities during the Automechanika fair. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China open to further consultations concerning the EU's anti-subsidy case
- China's thriving EV industry takes green innovation global
- Interview: China injects impetus into Africa's green energy transition through EVs -- UN official
- Nation's EV, battery strides boosting global transition
- Indonesian miner partners with Chinese firm to boost EV battery ecosystem
- Chinese EVs dominate auto expo in Nepal: marketing officer
- China firmly opposes Canada's EV tariffs: commerce ministry
- China expresses strong dissatisfaction with Canada's EV tarrifs
- EU risks backfire with proposed tariffs on Chinese EVs
- Commentary: EU's tariff move needs a reality check on EV industrial chain
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.