Indonesian miner partners with Chinese firm to boost EV battery ecosystem

JAKARTA, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian state miner PT Aneka Tambang (PT Antam) was actively advancing its downstreaming programs, particularly focusing on bauxite and nickel minerals, as part of its broader strategy to develop a robust electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem in the country, a senior official said.

"Antam is currently running an integrated EV battery ecosystem development project in the company's operational area in North Maluku province. We hope it will be a catalyst for future nickel growth for Antam," said Antam's director for finance and risk management Arianto Sabtonugroho Rudjito during an event in Jakarta held recently.

He said the project was in collaboration with China's Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend. PT Antam maintains a majority of leadership in the mining with 51 percent and participates as a minority in the midstream phase, namely mineral processing and through its subsidiary PT Industri Baterai Indonesia (PT Indonesia Battery Corporation) on the downstream side of the EV battery ecosystem.

Rudjito said that the company also contributed to supplying nickel ore, both saprolite and limonite types, to be processed in the Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace and High-Pressure Acid Leach factories.

"The products will be produced and used to supply the value chain of battery materials, battery cells, and modules as well as recycled batteries downstream," he said.

The project has reached initial work on-site and regulatory requirements processes, Rudjito said.

