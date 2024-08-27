China firmly opposes Canada's EV tariffs: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 16:25, August 27, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition against the Canadian government's announcement of imposing additional import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

The remarks came after the Canadian government said Monday that it will take restrictive measures including new tariffs on EVs as well as steel and aluminum products imported from China.

The Canadian government disregarded the facts and World Trade Organization rules, ignored China's repeated solemn representations and acted unilaterally, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The Canadian side should correct its wrong practices immediately, the spokesperson said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises.

