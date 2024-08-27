China expresses strong dissatisfaction with Canada's EV tarrifs

Xinhua) 14:00, August 27, 2024

OTTAWA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Canada expressed on Monday its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition against the Canadian government's action to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

A spokesperson of the embassy criticized the Canadian government's decision to increase import taxes on Chinese-made EVs as typical trade protectionism and politically motivated, adding that it violates WTO rules and undermines Canada's traditional image as a global champion for free trade and climate change mitigation.

It will damage trade and economic cooperation between China and Canada, hurt the interests of Canadian consumers and enterprises, slow down the green transition process of Canada and certainly won't help global efforts to address climate change, which benefits no one and will only backfire, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the rapid development of China's EV industry is a result of persistent technological innovation, well-established industrial and supply chains, and full market competition.

Its competitiveness is gained through utilizing its comparative advantages and following market principles, rather than relying on government subsidies, the spokesperson added.

"China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," said the spokesperson.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the federal cabinet retreat in Halifax on Monday that the country will raise import taxes on Chinese-made EVs from 6.1 percent to 106.1 percent on Oct. 1.

Tariffs on Chinese-made steel and aluminum products will increase to 25 percent starting Oct. 15.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)