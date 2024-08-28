Chinese EVs dominate auto expo in Nepal: marketing officer

KATHMANDU, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China-made electric vehicles are dominating the NADA Auto Show 2024 that kicked off in the Nepali capital on Tuesday.

BYD, Skywell, Neta, MG, Dongfeng, Omoda, Changan, Great Wall and GAC are among the Chinese brands to be on display during the six-day expo, according to NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the event's organizer.

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel inaugurated the expo, which draws 55 brands from different countries, with electric vehicles accounting for the majority.

Samir Shrestha, chief marketing officer of CIMEX Nepal, an authorized distributor of BYD in Nepal, said Chinese EVs are dominating the auto show.

The expo was organized ahead of the major Dashain and Tihar festivals and the organizer is seeking to attract over 500,000 visitors.

Nepal imported a total of 11,701 electric four-wheelers in the 2023-24 fiscal year that ended in mid-July, 8,065 of which were from China, according to the Department of Customs.

