Chinese premier to promote development strategies alignment, enhance ties with Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 13:10, September 11, 2024

RIYADH, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Tuesday for the Fourth Meeting of the High-Level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee and an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Upon arriving at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, Li expressed his hope for both sides to further strengthen the alignment of their development strategies and elevate bilateral ties to a higher level.

Noting the longstanding traditional friendship between China and Saudi Arabia, Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 34 years ago, bilateral relations have achieved leapfrog development through joint efforts, yielding fruitful results in practical cooperation.

During his stay, Li will engage in in-depth discussions with the Saudi crown prince and prime minister on bilateral relations and other issues of common concern to strengthen friendship and expand cooperation.

In December 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the first China-Arab States Summit and the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and paid a state visit to Saudi Arabia, said Li.

For over a year, both sides have actively implemented the key outcomes of the summits, continuously strengthening political mutual trust, steadily advancing exchanges and cooperation in various fields, maintaining close communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, and continuously enhancing the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, the Chinese premier said.

Li also expressed his expectation that the visit would further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen the friendship between the two peoples, and foster greater progress in China-GCC and China-Arab relations.

"The practical cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China is characterized by its comprehensiveness and strategic nature," said Ibrahim Al-Shammari, research director of Riyadh Center for Political and Strategic Studies.

Al-Shammari said Saudi Arabia and China are driving the development of their economic and trade relations through major initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Li's visit to Saudi Arabia sends a strong signal that the two countries will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation in various fields, which demonstrates the importance both sides attach to their strategic partnership and the willingness to deepen practical cooperation, Al-Shammari added.

Saudi Arabia is the first leg of Li's four-day visit to the Middle East, which will also take him to the United Arab Emirates.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)