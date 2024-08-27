Chinese visa application center opens in Riyadh

Xinhua) 09:05, August 27, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the Chinese visa application service center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese visa application service center in Saudi Arabia opened in Riyadh on Monday.

Entrusted by the Chinese embassy in Saudi Arabia, the center is operated by China Youth Travel Service (CYTS) Aoyou Technology Development Co., Ltd., and specifically handles visa applications for holders of ordinary foreign passports.

During the opening ceremony, Chang Hua, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said that the embassy had processed over 20,000 visa applications this year, double the amount from the same period last year.

According to the ambassador, the center aims to provide applicants with more efficient, convenient, and high-quality services.

Han Jie, president of CYTS Aoyou Technology Development Co., Ltd., said that the opening of the center is not only a reflection of the pragmatic cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia but also a testament to the mutual trust and friendship between the people of the two countries.

The center will conduct a trial operation on August 27 and 28, with regular operations starting on August 29.

