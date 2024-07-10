Chinese vice premier meets Saudi Arabian guest

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is in charge of Saudi Arabia's economic cooperation affairs with China, also governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and chairman of Saudi Aramco, in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is in charge of Saudi Arabia's economic cooperation affairs with China, in Beijing on Tuesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Saudi Arabia should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and enhance the synergy of development strategies.

He called on both sides to deepen cooperation on energy, trade, investment and finance, expand cooperation in emerging areas such as clean energy and high technology, and push for greater development of China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Al-Rumayyan, also governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and chairman of Saudi Aramco, said that Saudi Arabia will strengthen economic cooperation with China, constantly explore new areas of cooperation and achieve greater mutual benefit and win-win results.

