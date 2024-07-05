Senior CPC official meets attorney general of Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 09:45, July 05, 2024

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Saud Almujab, attorney general of Saudi Arabia, in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Saud Almujab, attorney general of Saudi Arabia, in Beijing on Thursday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that in recent years, leaders of China and Saudi Arabia have reached a series of important consensus on developing bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, which has provided guidance for the development of China-Saudi Arabia relations in the new era.

Noting that judicial cooperation is an important aspect of bilateral relations, Chen said the judicial departments of the two countries should take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as a guide to further strengthen exchanges, mutual learning and practical cooperation on promoting justice and punishing transnational crimes, so as to push bilateral relations to a new high.

Almujab expressed willingness to deepen judicial exchanges and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)