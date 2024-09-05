Interview: Saudi gov't agency head eyes direct cooperation with China

Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), poses for a photo after an interview with Xinhua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept.1, 2024. The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), a Saudi Arabian government agency financing projects in developing countries, welcomes the opportunity to cooperate with China in the future, the agency's head has said. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), a Saudi Arabian government agency financing projects in developing countries, welcomes the opportunity to cooperate with China in the future, the agency's head has said.

"Currently, we are cooperating with China through the Asian Development Bank. However, we would like to work jointly with China to expand our projects in any continent," said Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, chairman of the Board of Directors of the SFD, who noted that his agency has been interacting with China since 2003.

Developing infrastructure, such as airports, roads, schools and healthcare facilities, in developing countries is critical, and "China has been contributing heavily to these sectors," Al-Khateeb told Xinhua in a recent interview on the sidelines of the SFD's 50th-anniversary celebration held in Riyadh.

"We would be happy to work with China in these areas in the future," he said.

Al-Khateeb highlighted China's significant contributions to Africa's development, noting his agency has noticed Chinese-funded projects on the continent, such as roads, railways, electricity, and bridges.

"We look at the projects provided by China as complementary projects," he said.

"We will continue to share information and learn from each other when it comes to development," he added, voicing readiness to promote experience exchanges between his agency and China.

Al-Khateeb also stressed the importance of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China at the national level.

The two countries can create more significant outcomes when working together, given their expertise and increasing global influence, he said.

Since its establishment 50 years ago, the SFD has funded over 800 projects in more than 100 countries, totaling over 20 billion U.S. dollars, according to Al-Khateeb.

Regarding the SFD's future plan, Al-Khateeb said apart from traditional infrastructure projects, his agency will put more focus on addressing food security and climate change.

Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), speaks during the SFD's 50th-anniversary celebration in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept.1, 2024. The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), a Saudi Arabian government agency financing projects in developing countries, welcomes the opportunity to cooperate with China in the future, the agency's head has said. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

