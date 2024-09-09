Chinese premier to chair Fourth Meeting of High-Level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee and visit Saudi Arabia, UAE

Xinhua) 16:26, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will travel to Saudi Arabia to chair the Fourth Meeting of the High-Level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee and visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Sept. 10 to 13, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

Li is invited by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mao added.

