Chinese premier holds talks with Norwegian prime minister

Xinhua) 09:18, September 11, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who is on an official visit to China.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, Li said China is ready to work with Norway to deliver on key common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, steadily advance bilateral relations and practical cooperation, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contribution to global peace and development.

Li called on the two countries to expand and improve economic and trade cooperation, and further release the potential for cooperation in trade, finance and other fields.

China welcomes Norway to increase investment in the Chinese market and stands ready to optimize business environment for Norwegian enterprises to invest in China, and vice versa, according to the premier.

The two sides should also deepen cooperation in fields such as culture, art, education, tourism and sports, and facilitate personnel exchanges, Li said.

China is willing to work with Norway to promote green development, the green transition of traditional industries and the cultivation of emerging green industries, and advance the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity, Li said.

Store said that Norway adheres to the one-China policy and looks forward to expanding practical cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, investment, maritime affairs, green economy, scientific and technological innovation, and the Arctic affairs.

Norway is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with China on international and regional issues, promote cooperation in climate change and other fields, and jointly cope with global challenges, Store said.

The Norwegian side always advocates free and fair trade, upholds the multilateral trading system and supports enhanced dialogue and cooperation between the European Union and China, he said.

Following the talks, the two leaders signed the two countries' joint statement on the establishment of dialogue on the green transition, and attended the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on green and low-carbon development.

