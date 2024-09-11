China, Norway aim at green transition

08:19, September 11, 2024

Premier Li Qiang and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store pose on Tuesday with bilateral cooperation documents signed in Beijing. Store is on an official visit to China from Monday to Wednesday. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

Countries set up dialogue to facilitate joint efforts in pushing for transition

China and Norway have agreed to establish a dialogue on the green transition, seeking to facilitate contacts and cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, preserve and restore biodiversity, and create new green industries and jobs.

A joint statement, signed on Tuesday by Premier Li Qiang and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, said a biennial meeting coordinated by the two countries' foreign ministers will summarize progress and set new targets for the dialogue.

During the talks, Li said China is willing to work with Norway to promote green development and bolster cooperation in areas such as the green transformation of traditional industries and the cultivation of green emerging industries.

He called for close international coordination between the two nations to promote global climate and environmental governance in a more equitable, reasonable, cooperative, and win-win direction and facilitate the realization of the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Li said China is willing to work with Norway to expand and improve economic and trade cooperation, further deepen cooperation in fields including culture, arts, education, tourism, and sports, and facilitate personnel exchanges.

"China welcomes Norway to increase investment in the Chinese market and stands ready to work with Norway to create a more optimized business environment for enterprises from both countries to invest and operate," he said.

Store, who is currently making an official visit to China upon the two countries' 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, said the bilateral relations maintain a friendly and dynamic development momentum.

Noting that he has visited China a number of times, the Norwegian prime minister said he has witnessed the remarkable development of the world's second-largest economy, and Norway is willing to be a reliable partner for China.

Norway supports enhanced dialogue and cooperation between Europe and China, as it has always advocated free and fair trade and upheld the multilateral trading system, he said.

Addressing a reception held by the Norwegian embassy in China on Monday, Store said that his visit to China is not about looking back at 70 years, but rather looking forward to the next 70 years.

"This is a vibrant relationship and I'm very happy that we are optimistic and pushing forward for what will follow in the years to come," he said.

Store, who arrived in Beijing on Monday, said the three-day trip will also bring him to a shipyard in Nantong, Jiangsu province, where Norwegian and Chinese suppliers are building one of the most environmentally friendly ships to date.

"There are many areas of cooperation that we will explore during this visit," Store said.

Regarding the Norway-China relationship, Store said he appreciated that the two countries have ambitions for future cooperation. He also said that dialogue could address difficult issues on which the two sides may have different opinions.

"But that is what the partnership is all about. We can be honest and open," he said.

