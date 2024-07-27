China, Norway to deepen cooperation, exchanges

VIENTIANE, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Norway.

Bilateral trade has increased significantly since the beginning of this year, demonstrating strong resilience and huge potential, Wang noted.

China is willing to work with Norway to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and usher in the next 70 remarkable years of bilateral relations, Wang added.

He welcomed Norwegian companies to further explore the Chinese market and share the dividends of China's development, adding that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Norway on green transformation and jointly safeguard economic globalization and the multilateral trading system.

Norway's foreign minister said his country attaches great importance to relations with China and is ready to strengthen communication for the preparation for high-level exchanges in the next stage.

He said Norway adheres to the one-China policy, and understands that no country allows secession.

Norway does not agree to impose tariffs on electric vehicles, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to address climate change and other issues in building a green partnership.

Wang elaborated on China's principled position on the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian issue.

Noting that Norway is willing to work with China to promote peace, Eide said his country supports the statehood of Palestine and appreciates China's efforts to promote reconciliation among Palestinian factions.

