Chinese vice premier meets Norwegian FM

Xinhua) 10:03, February 07, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang meets with Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide on Tuesday in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Norway, Ding called on both sides to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-Norway relations.

China is committed to opening up at a higher level and is willing to share with Norway the opportunities of China's large market, Ding said. In addition, he hoped that Norway will continue to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.

Ding said China is willing to work with Norway to continuously strengthen cooperation in environmental governance, climate change and biodiversity protection and make greater contribution to global green and sustainable development.

Eide said Norway speaks highly of China's important role in global governance and looks forward to enhancing bilateral exchanges at all levels and pushing for new achievements in cooperation in various fields.

