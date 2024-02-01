Norwegian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 10:36, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide will pay an official visit to China from Feb. 5 to 7 at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.

