China willing to promote cooperation with Norway: FM

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (R) shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Oslo, Norway, on May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Jing)

OSLO, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China attaches importance to its relations with Norway and is willing to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation with Norway, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said here on Friday.

Qin made the remarks when meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Qin said that China appreciates that the Norwegian government adheres to the one-China policy, treats China with a pragmatic and rational attitude, and promotes the development of bilateral relations with the principle of mutual respect and equal treatment.

China's economy is recovering at an accelerated pace, which will bring unprecedented opportunities to all countries in the world, including Norway, Qin said.

China and Norway should strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, ocean, social welfare and green transformation, expand cooperation both in depth and breadth, and push bilateral relations to a new level, Qin said.

Next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two sides could make early preparations and plan for related celebration events, Qin added.

Store said that Norway and China, different in size and national conditions, have a long history of exchanges and have maintained dialogue and communication.

Norway attaches importance to cooperation with China and is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China to work for greater development of cooperation, especially in the fields of green transformation, climate change, medicine and Arctic affairs, Store added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.

During the visit, Qin also met with members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Norwegian Parliament, held talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and the two sides signed a new version of the bilateral agreement for the avoidance of double taxation.

